Exclusive: Shamari DeVoe & Nivea On The Encore – “Kiely Has The Biggest Ego”

The past few years have seen the rise of disco influences in pop culture, from Dua Lipa’s disco-tinged 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, to Netflix’s decadently druggy new miniseries Halston, about the legendary ’70s designer. For singer-songwriter Gavin Turek, disco has always been her bag. “I probably should have been born in that era,” she jokes. The 34-year-old grew up aspiring to be a professional dancer but eventually came back to her love of music. In 2017, Turek released her EP Good Look for You with five sparkly, playful bops. Since then she’s released other tracks, including the soulful “2 AM,” but this July 23, Turek will finally release her debut album, Madame Gold. If you’ve previously basked in the shine of Turek’s music, the new record is sure to be a summer staple.