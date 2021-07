Meghan Markle is back with her first interview since the explosive Oprah Winfrey tell-all — and she has a ridiculously cute story to tell!. Making an appearance on Sunday’s episode of NPR Weekend Edition, the Suits alum talked all about her new children’s book, The Bench, which was inspired by a poem she wrote as part of a truly unique Father’s Day gift for Prince Harry just after their son Archie was born!