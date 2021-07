Manchester City Women trio Aoife Mannion, Geum-min Lee and Tyler Toland have left the club after their contracts expired. Mannion joined City from Birmingham in 2019, but only made 11 appearances for the club, scoring one goal in the Champions League against Lugano. But injury plagued her City career when she damaged her anterior cruciate ligament in a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, an injury that kept her on the sidelines for an extended period.