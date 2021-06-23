Inside Vanessa Bryant's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settlement

Kobe Bryant's death in January 2020 shocked the nation, and his loss is still felt in the basketball world today. As one of the greatest to ever play the game, Kobe had millions of fans worldwide, lucrative endorsement deals, and a post-basketball career that has been blossoming in the years following his 2016 retirement (via SB Nation). However, he was a father and a husband first and foremost (via CBS Sports). Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, shared four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.