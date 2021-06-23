The Stunning Transformation Of Christina Ricci

Henry Winkler made a name for himself on Happy Days. Since then, he has moved on to a career that encompasses both film and television. At the same time, he works both behind the camera and in front of it. In fact, Winkler and his partners produced some great nostalgic TV shows. For example, they are behind the hit show MacGyver. That series became a cultural touchstone much like the one that started Winkler’s career. Still, fans who follow him more closely know something else about him. They know that Henry Winkler is, above all else, a good guy.