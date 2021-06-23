Graves represents Ripley at State Games of Mississippi

Not every draft has an unquestionable top player among its entrants. The Tigers were lucky that Casey Mize separated himself from the pack in 2018, but there wasn’t quite as much consensus in 2020 when they took Spencer Torkelson in the top spot. Even on draft day there were still some who believed that Austin Martin was the better prospect, but most of the coverage went to Torkelson because the Tigers had made it little secret that they were planning to select him.