Mississippi State

Graves represents Ripley at State Games of Mississippi

By Hunter Givens Sports Writer
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY – Ripley’s Conner Graves represented District 1 in the State Games of Mississippi this past week, helping District 1 to win their first gold medal since 2002. “Our team was really a good team this year,” Graves said. “We had a bunch of guys that were fast, could play the field good, and could hit. We had a bunch of outfielders that could just run everything down, middle infielders that played shortstop for their team, but they could play anywhere. It was insane how good some of these players were.”

www.djournal.com
