Ukrainian Navy crews recently completed training on two former U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) patrol boats in Baltimore, Maryland that will be delivered to Ukraine later this year. These are the third and fourth such vessels the USCG has provided to Ukraine under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program in recent years, partly in response to Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. This initiative demonstrates the United States’ commitment to provide Ukraine with vessels that are urgently needed to replace those seized, held, or destroyed by the Russian military.