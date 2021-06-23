Aaron Boone not concerned with recent uncharacteristic bullpen performances

Remember when the Yankees swept the Blue Jays on the road a little while back, with a couple of good offensive showings and some key moments in the clutch along the way?. Yeah... that feels like a lot longer than just around a dozen days ago, doesn't it? That's the effect of a tough three-game sweep, this one going in the direction of the opponent, at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. That's the equivalent of all the wind getting taken out of a team's sails, a gut punch, a reminder of the harsh reality that is playing in the American League East. In fact, one could say that it's the equivalent of getting your equipment truck stuck in your biggest rival's garage.