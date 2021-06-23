Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Boone not concerned with recent uncharacteristic bullpen performances

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 10 days ago

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he is not concerned with recent uncharacteristic bullpen performances from reliable arms like Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
699
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Lucas Luetge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Yanks#Royals#Twitter#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Yankees manager Aaron Boone blows his top during 9th-inning ejection

The Yankees turned a 4-0 deficit into a 7-4 lead by the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon, but Aaron Boone’s good mood was short lived. With one out in the ninth, Boone called on his closer Aroldis Chapman, who appeared to sneak in a slider on the outside corner to strike out Mark Canha, but home plate umpire Sean Barber ruled it as ball three. On the next pitch, Chapman fired a 99 mph fastball that also appeared to catch the zone, but Barber again ruled it a ball, leading to a walk for Canha.
MLBaudacy.com

Sweep over Blue Jays was just what Aaron Boone and the Yankees needed

The Yankees landed in Buffalo at the start of the week seemingly at rock bottom. After getting walloped by the Phillies to drop both games in Philly over the weekend, the Yanks sat in fourth place in AL East at just a game over .500. Before beginning their three-game set...
MLBYardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone raves about Gary Sanchez’s turnaround

Gary Sanchez is one of the most polarizing players on the New York Yankees, but when he’s playing well, there might not be a better catcher in baseball. It is difficult to find elite hitting catchers at the major league level, and Sanchez offers that when on a hot streak, similar to what he’s produced over the past few weeks.
MLBTimes Herald-Record

Aaron Boone takes some responsibility for Aroldis Chapman's blown save vs. Royals

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman screamed in front of the mound. Then, he stormed into the dugout and threw his glove. The frustration boiled over for the Yankees closer after he gave up the tying run to the Royals on a bases-loaded walk to Sebastian Rivero and a go-ahead RBI infield single on a check-swing by Ryan O'Hearn in Wednesday night's game.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Aaron Boone emphasizes consistency going forward: 'Our season's on the line'

Remember when the Yankees swept the Blue Jays on the road a little while back, with a couple of good offensive showings and some key moments in the clutch along the way?. Yeah... that feels like a lot longer than just around a dozen days ago, doesn't it? That's the effect of a tough three-game sweep, this one going in the direction of the opponent, at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. That's the equivalent of all the wind getting taken out of a team's sails, a gut punch, a reminder of the harsh reality that is playing in the American League East. In fact, one could say that it's the equivalent of getting your equipment truck stuck in your biggest rival's garage.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone on cause of Gleyber Torres’ hitting woes

BOSTON — Gleyber Torres is in the midst of a brutal stretch, which includes going 2-for-25 with three walks and 10 strikeouts since being removed from a game with back tightness on June 17 against the Blue Jays in Buffalo. According to manager Aaron Boone, though, the slump is not...
MLBAsbury Park Press

Aaron Boone says the Yankees feel the weight after fourth straight loss

Aaron Boone didn't mince words. The Yankee manager still believes in the potential of his team, but said he feels the weight of expectations after being swept in Fenway Park. A team with championship aspirations has fallen to fourth place with the halfway point looming on Thursday. A 40-38 start is hardly what Boone or the fanbase had in mind.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Sliding Yankees fall to Angels after Aaron Boone’s urgent plea

On a sweltering night in which the opposing starting pitcher got sick on the mound, the Yankees found yet another way to make their fans feel ill. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat — and DJ LeMahieu’s error led to the go-ahead run in the fifth inning — as the sliding Yanks dropped their fourth straight game Monday, 5-3 to the Angels, before an announced crowd of 25,054 at the Stadium.