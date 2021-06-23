Family of four escapes harm as fire damages Gig Harbor home

June 19: House fire — Fire damaged a home in the 5300 block of 25th Ave Ct. NW in the Shore Acres area of Gig Harbor, but the family of four persons inside escaped without injury. The first alarm was received at about 6:45 p.m. and a second alarm was called in by the first units on the scene. Asst. Chief Nick Langlow said the fire apparently started outside, along the side of the one-story house, and spread via the roof line into the attic. Rooms at the front of the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage, but the fire itself was largely contained to the attic.