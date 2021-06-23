Hillside student gives farewell address to first class of graduates in the Girls Prep Division at St. Benedict’s Prep

NEWARK, NJ — Agnes Aghanwa, senior group leader of the Girls Prep Division at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, gave the farewell address to the first class of Benedict’s women on Saturday, June 5. A resident of Hillside, Aghanwa is the first to lead the Girls Prep Division, an all-female division she and several classmates advocated for and created following the closure of Benedictine Academy in 2020. As senior group leader of the inaugural division, Aghanwa oversaw the leadership structure that puts students in charge of the day-to-day operations of St. Benedict’s, while managing the added complications and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.