Texas Democrats, Energized by D.C. Visit, Look to Preserve Voter Access
The Texas legislature was thrown into the national spotlight last month when the minority Democrats staged a mass walkout to deny the House the quorum needed to pass one of the many voter rights restrictions bills that have been a Republican priority in state congresses since President Joe Biden won in November. The move prompted an invitation to Washington D.C. to discuss with the national Democratic leadership, including Vice President Kamala Harris, how to move forward with voter protections.www.reformaustin.org