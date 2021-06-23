Cancel
Presidential Election

Texas Democrats, Energized by D.C. Visit, Look to Preserve Voter Access

By Jef Rouner
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 11 days ago
The Texas legislature was thrown into the national spotlight last month when the minority Democrats staged a mass walkout to deny the House the quorum needed to pass one of the many voter rights restrictions bills that have been a Republican priority in state congresses since President Joe Biden won in November. The move prompted an invitation to Washington D.C. to discuss with the national Democratic leadership, including Vice President Kamala Harris, how to move forward with voter protections.

Reform Austin

Reform Austin

We're Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news.

