The Lake Superior Zoo is home to many different types of animals of all sizes and species. And one of their animals in the Nocturnal exhibit is Zoey a 9 year old Prehensile-Tailed Porcupine. Haley from Lake Superior Zoo explained that they keep the Nocturnal exhibit dark during the day so the animals will tend to be more active and then at 8:30 at night when the zoo is closed they turn the lights on and the animals settle down to sleep.