Grand Rapids Drive accepting cryptocurrency as payment

By Danielle Nelson
grmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids Drive fans and partners can now purchase tickets, merchandise and sponsorships using cryptocurrency. The basketball organization is accepting Bitcoin as its initial cryptocurrency. It is a decentralized digital currency stored on the blockchain. Blockchain technology allows each bitcoin to be unique while also validating each transaction with a unique blockchain distinction. The Drive are partnering with Opennode, a Bitcoin payment processor.

