Grand Rapids Drive accepting cryptocurrency as payment

If you don't know what cryptocurrency is, you are not alone. "What is cryptocurrency?" is one of the most googled questions on the internet right now. I've been reading a lot about cryptocurrency recently and here is the best analogy I've seen about how cryptocurrency works. They are a type of digital money that allows people to make digital payments directly to each other through an online system without a bank. Think of cryptocurrency like a casino chip. You have to turn the chips in to get the cash. And like tangible currency from around the world, there is a multitude of cryptocurrencies, according to one report from Nerdwallet, there are over 10,000 different cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin being the world’s largest cryptocurrency.