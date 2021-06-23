Outdoor Dining and Cocktails-To-Go Bill Extended

Last year, the owner of The Quiet Few on Sumner Street, Josh Weinstein, emerged as one of the most vocal proponents of the state legislature’s ‘to-go cocktail’ bill. During the height of the pandemic, Weinstein became frustrated by the fact the liquor store across from his business was booming but expensive liquor inventory was collecting dust on his shelves. Weinstein was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened with limited capacity and outdoor seating but couldn’t sell any liquor at a profitable volume.