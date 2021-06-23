Cancel
New Trailer For Candyman Gives A New Origin Story

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Candyman reboot/sequel and it features what appears to be a new origin story. The film is seemingly a sequel given the involvement of Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy. Tony Todd is also rumored to be involved in some form, although whether or not he is Candyman remains to be seen. The origin story changing may be because of the original story’s commentary on urban legends, which often change over the years after multiple retellings.

