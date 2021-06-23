DPD warn of 'zero tolerance' when it comes to fireworks

We are nearing the Independence Day holiday and the Delano Police Department wants you to know that they will be in full effect on that day.

In a Facebook post , they said they have zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and they encourage the community to report them.

The DPD says that fireworks can not only cause traumatic injuries and kill someone but they can also have an emotional impact on anyone suffering from PTSD or anxiety.

To report illegal fireworks in Delano call 721-3377.

Police say it's $1,500 for your first offense and up to $2,500 for a repeat violation.