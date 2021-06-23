Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

DPD warn of 'zero tolerance' when it comes to fireworks

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCjg8_0ad6ZacU00

We are nearing the Independence Day holiday and the Delano Police Department wants you to know that they will be in full effect on that day.

In a Facebook post , they said they have zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and they encourage the community to report them.

The DPD says that fireworks can not only cause traumatic injuries and kill someone but they can also have an emotional impact on anyone suffering from PTSD or anxiety.

To report illegal fireworks in Delano call 721-3377.

Police say it's $1,500 for your first offense and up to $2,500 for a repeat violation.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
Delano, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Independence Day#Police#Dpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related