How scientists and engineers fight the pandemic, as told by St. Louis Science Center

Martin Sanchez/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Science Center has recently featured a pair of exhibits about the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They are “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World” from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and “Mission: Control the Spread” from Space Center Houston. Both give a close-up perspective of both the science behind pandemics and human ingenuity.

The first presentation, “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World”, examines the human, animal, and environmental factors contributing to infectious disease epidemics.

The exhibit also discusses how scientists track pathogens and identify outbreaks in the field and the science of how vaccines and antibiotics work to keep people safe.

The second presentation, “Mission: Control the Spread”, tells the story behind NASA innovations developed in response to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibit shares how NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab helped develop a more straightforward breathing machine when ventilators were in short supply. It also explains how material engineers at NASA utilized their special labs and skills to test how many times an N95 mask could be sterilized while remaining snug and practical.

The Science Center’s educators have added related demonstrations and activities in addition to the exhibits themselves. There are 3D models of different viruses that show their essential parts and how they vary in structure and function.

Guests will learn more about COVID-19, how diseases spread, and the importance of vaccines. At the Energy Stage, they can also watch a free live STEAM Performance about vaccines.

Christina Carlson, Manager of Adult Programs at the Science Center, says that bringing these two exhibits for the St. Louis community to explore is a perfect fit. “The Science Center,” she says, “is always aiming to bring relevant science topics to our guests, and we felt that disease outbreaks and epidemics were particularly relevant and timely topics.”

Christina also pointed out that these exhibits go beyond simply talking about the current pandemic. They also focus on why pandemics occur and ways we as individuals and communities can prevent future outbreaks.

She also hoped that the exhibits could educate the citizens and helo to stop and manage future disease outbreaks before they get out of control and become pandemics.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.