Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

How scientists and engineers fight the pandemic, as told by St. Louis Science Center

Posted by 
Tom Foden
Tom Foden
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOTlf_0ad6ZSVY00
Martin Sanchez/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Science Center has recently featured a pair of exhibits about the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They are “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World” from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and “Mission: Control the Spread” from Space Center Houston. Both give a close-up perspective of both the science behind pandemics and human ingenuity.

The first presentation, “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World”, examines the human, animal, and environmental factors contributing to infectious disease epidemics.

The exhibit also discusses how scientists track pathogens and identify outbreaks in the field and the science of how vaccines and antibiotics work to keep people safe.

The second presentation, “Mission: Control the Spread”, tells the story behind NASA innovations developed in response to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibit shares how NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab helped develop a more straightforward breathing machine when ventilators were in short supply. It also explains how material engineers at NASA utilized their special labs and skills to test how many times an N95 mask could be sterilized while remaining snug and practical.

The Science Center’s educators have added related demonstrations and activities in addition to the exhibits themselves. There are 3D models of different viruses that show their essential parts and how they vary in structure and function.

Guests will learn more about COVID-19, how diseases spread, and the importance of vaccines. At the Energy Stage, they can also watch a free live STEAM Performance about vaccines.

Christina Carlson, Manager of Adult Programs at the Science Center, says that bringing these two exhibits for the St. Louis community to explore is a perfect fit. “The Science Center,” she says, “is always aiming to bring relevant science topics to our guests, and we felt that disease outbreaks and epidemics were particularly relevant and timely topics.”

Christina also pointed out that these exhibits go beyond simply talking about the current pandemic. They also focus on why pandemics occur and ways we as individuals and communities can prevent future outbreaks.

She also hoped that the exhibits could educate the citizens and helo to stop and manage future disease outbreaks before they get out of control and become pandemics.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Tom Foden

Tom Foden

St Louis County, MO
46
Followers
51
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Making my way downtown

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Vaccines
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Pandemics#St Louis Science Center#Unsplash St#Jet Propulsion Lab#N95#The Science Center#The Energy Stage#Adult Programs#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Tom Foden

Front-line workers' new protector

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Jennifer DeLaney, a primary care physician in St. Louis, understood how essential it is to keep the front-line workers healthy. The PPE shortage during the pandemic is a challenging situation for all health-care workers.
Posted by
Tom Foden

Snack components for healthy gut microbiome

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Washington University School of Medicine researchers have found components for snack food prototypes that support a healthy gut microbiome. Jeffrey I. Gordon, the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology at Washington University School of Medicine director, and his colleagues are trying to produce new formulations for snacks that people will enjoy and improve their health.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tom Foden

5 romantic hotels in to visit St. Louis, Missouri

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis, Missouri is known for its Mississippi River, Gateway Arch and its combination of eastern U.S. energy with the relaxed energy of the south. The two combinations create a culture perfect for a place for romantic breaks and the city has plenty of those romantic hotels for you and your partner to enjoy the break.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tom Foden

Students learn how to use capitalism for good

SAINT LOUIS, MO — II Luscri, managing director of the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Joe Steensma, professor of practice at the Brown School, wanted students to take a fresh look at capitalism. “The Endgame of Entrepreneurship: Leveraging Capitalism for Good” (I60 Beyond 105) was the idea for the spring term in 2021, where students learned how to solve global problems and turn them into profitable businesses.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tom Foden

Gateway Arch Offers Riverboat Cruises in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Gateway Arch is offering a cruise for people of all ages who want to relax, celebrate or have a romantic evening on a riverboat. People can buy a ticket to relax on a boat coursing along the Mississippi River. The captain or a National Park Service ranger will be ready to narrate the whole one-hour experience on the history of St. Louis and Mississippi. The boats are operating daily from March to November.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tom Foden

The history of Missouri Botanical Gardens

ST. LOUIS, MO — The story begins in the spring of 1819, when 18-year-old Henry Shaw, an Englishman who had recently arrived in the river town of St. Louis on the southwestern frontier, embarked on a half-day horseback excursion out of town.
Missouri StatePosted by
Tom Foden

Missouri botanical garden supports ecological restoration to restore damaged ecosystems

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Due to the unsustainable use of natural resources, the natural environment has degraded and threatened plant diversity worldwide. In order to address this issue, the Missouri Botanical Garden is working to advance the cause of Ecological Restoration. The Society for Ecological Restoration defined this as “the process of assisting the recovery of an ecosystem that has been degraded, damaged, or destroyed.”
Missouri StatePosted by
Tom Foden

Missouri Botanical Garden continues to contribute to plant conservation

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Food, medicines, fiber, building materials and a variety of other commercially valuable products and necessary services are all provided by plants. Habitat loss, plant overharvesting, invasive species spread, climate change and other human activities, on the other hand, are having a huge negative influence on plants and their ecosystems.