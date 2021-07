Dear Ken: We have two big windows in a sunroom that gets quite hot, and we want to know what you think of window film? Does it last? Is it good for privacy? — Cheryl. Answer: It’s mostly good for saving energy. It can help reflect heat inside in the winter, saving heating dollars — and back out in the summer, lowering your air conditioning costs. You can apply it yourself if you have a little help — and a lot of patience. The process is essentially like they do in an automobile: Cut it to the approximate width, apply a soapy film to the window, slide it into place and finally, squeegee out the water.