Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has confirmed will launch its Viaplay streaming service in Poland on August 3rd. Viaplay will offer Polish viewers a combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, international movies and TV series, and kids content, and will be priced at PLN 34 (€7.55) per month. Following its roll-out in Poland, Viaplay will be available in nine European countries, with the US to follow in late 2021, the Netherlands in Q1 2022 and four more markets by the end of 2023.