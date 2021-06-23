Cancel
Winnebago Beats Q3 Earnings On Expanded Margins, Sees Record Backlog

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $960.7 million, up 138.7% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $839.2 million. Towable segment revenue grew 194.2% Y/Y to $555.7 million, driven by heightened consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago branded products. Motorhome revenue of $385.3 million increased 89.2% Y/Y, driven by consumer demand for Winnebago and Newmar branded motorhomes.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

