4-Hers enjoy busy summer
At the beginning of June, Early County 4- Her Sevora Conley represented EC at Junior Senior District Project Achievement. Georgia 4-H Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime. Students choose a project area of interest, research the topic, and write and present a presentation. 4- H’ers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping, and other skills. Sevora competed in the project area Workforce Preparation. Early County is proud to have a 4-Her like Sevora to represent our county! Great job Sevora!www.earlycountynews.com