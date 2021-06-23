Cancel
Soccer

How to watch Germany vs Hungary – stream England’s possible next opponents live

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 10 days ago
Credit: @DFB_Team_EN on Twitter

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in Group F at Euro 2020: The decisive Matchday 3 is upon us. Here’s how to watch Germany vs Hungary live

With France and Portugal also battling it out for Group F supremacy this evening, Germany have a chance to secure qualification in first or second place with a win over Hungary.

The Germans have endured a mixed bag thus far. Joachim Löw’s charges looked decidedly second best against France in the opener, but roared back on Saturday with a 4-2 thumping of holders Portugal.

They’re fancied to take care of business against Hungary tonight. However, last time out, World Champions France needed a second half equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw, while the Hungarians gave Portugal a run for their money in the opening fixture.

Gareth Southgate’s England squad will have a keen eye on tonight’s Group F games, knowing they’ll face the runners up in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Will it be yet another meeting with Germany in the knock-out phases of a major tournament? Or will England fans be spared a repeat of the Euro 96 agony by a meeting with World Champions France or current holders Portugal? Could Hungary shock everyone and land second place giving England, on paper, a more winnable route to the quarter-finals?

Germany vs Hungary: Kick-off time

The Group F finale kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday June 23. It’ll be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How to watch Germany vs Hungary live on TV and online

This one is on BBC Two. Coverage will start at 7:30pm UK time. BBC coverage means 4K HDR via the BBC iPlayer. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC. With the tournament about to get to the business end, it’s not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

