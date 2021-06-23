Gadsden Man Charged with Possession of Child Pornography
According to a news release, an Etowah County man suspected of being in possession of child pornography was taken into custody in early June. Gadsden resident John Chad Thomas Carroll, age 35, was charged with eleven counts of possessing child pornography, following execution of a search warrant at his home on Turrentine Avenue – by detectives with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Rainbow City PD. Evidence of child pornography was reportedly found on a number of electronic devices – leading to Carroll’s arrest.www.weisradio.com