Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Six Organs of Admittance :: Transmissions

aquariumdrunkard.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the show, Ben Chasny of Six Organs of Admittance. His new album is called The Veiled Sea, out this week via Three Lobed Records. Six Organs records can often sound very different from each other—think quiet acoustic sketches or long, blown out psych epics—but this one is a whole new thing entirely, with wild glam inspired solos over wild riffs—plus there’s a Faust cover. Chasny stopped by to discuss the new album, his work with Comets on Fire, his trio with Sir Richard Bishop and Chris Corsano, Rangda, the dubious “freak folk” term and much more.

aquariumdrunkard.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Horton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Six Organs Of Admittance#Lobed Records#Faust#Aquarium Drunkard#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmadhia

EVACOM’s Final Transmission

The biggest influence on Tom Platt, who made music as EVACOM before his death in September of 2017, was probably Tumblr. It was on that microblogging platform where Platt crystallized their artistic identity and explored the playful, irreverent exuberance their music would become known for. Platt was also a virtuoso, devoted to analog synths and the rich history of electronic music in all its forms. Fragments of a Hologram Rose is the last full-length release from EVACOM, and it reflects Platt’s expansive musical universe while showcasing what made them tick as an artist.
Musickosu.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Andrea Massaria: New Needs Need New Techniques

With his debut solo recording, abstract guitarist Andrea Massaria indulges in sleight of hand framed techniques, while executing free form tonal vignettes that bridge painting with music via nine pieces that are dedicated to, and motivated by three impressionists: Rothko, Rauschenberg, and Pollock. Here, the artist's expressive nature spawns plucking and streaming layers of controlled analog noise and asymmetrical passageways featuring Francesco Forges' multitracked voice on "RA 3." In addition, Massaria's squealing, high-pitched voicings and buzzing lower-register notes form a sprightly conversation with Forges' partly illegible iterations.
MusicStereogum

Snag’s New Album Death Doula Channels Climate Anxiety Into Searing Screamo With A Pop Twist

Snag say their music is inspired by climate anxiety, and yeah, their new Death Doula certainly sounds like the world coming to an end. The Milwaukee band plays a chaotic but loosely poppy form of screamo, usually harsh and bombastic but littered with melody. Early single “Heirloom” even sounds like it has some orchestral drama working for it, while my colleague Tom Breihan pointed out that “the guitars slash and twinkle at the same time” on opener “Jar Spell.”
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The Korgis release first new album for 30 years

The Korgis have announced that they will release their first album for 30 years, Kartoon World, on July 16. You can watch the video for the band's latest single, The Best Thing You Can Do is to Love Someone below. The band famously evolved out of prog rockers Stackridge in...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Diversions :: Matthew Dear

Diversions, a recurring feature on Aquarium Drunkard, catches up with our favorite artists as they wax on subjects other than recording and performing. Matthew Dear was interviewed for this installment by Jason Woodbury. Growing up in Kingsville, Texas, electronic producer Matthew Dear grew up surrounded by music very different from...
Aurora, ILobscuresound.com

WooliebuGGer – “Transmission 70”

Inspired by Boards of Canada and other ambient successes, “Transmission 70” is a new track from WooliebuGGer, an artist based in Aurora, Illinois. Spacey frequencies evolve into a pulsing, escalating effervescence with eerie spaciousness. More nocturnal, distorted textures emerge around the mid-point, fading into an industrial murkiness in the conclusion. “Transmission 70” engages with interesting atmospheric dynamics, playing with intrigue through its duration.
MusicNME

Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died, aged 29

Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died at the age of 29, it has been confirmed. The Los Angeles-based creative, whose real name was Ian Evans, had worked with the likes of Kelela, A$AP Ferg and Yves Tumor in his production career. He also released his own music on labels...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
MusicFinancial Times

Max Richter – musician of the moment

When the composer Max Richter was 13, he got hold of a soldering iron and built his first synthesiser out of electrical components. He had fallen in love with electronic music after hearing the German electro-music pioneers Kraftwerk, and his passion for inventing new sounds grew alongside his prowess at the classical piano.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Daniele Gatti Named Music Director of Maggio Musicale Fiorentino

Daniele Gatti has been named Music Director of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Alexander Pereira announced the news during a press conference which also announced the 2021-22 season. Gatti will succeed Zubin Mehta who will continue with the Maggio Musicale as Music Director Emeritus. Pereira noted that both Mehta and Gatti...
MusicAlternative Press

15 artists who show that the Velvet Underground’s influence is eternal

Lester Bangs, the greatest rock journalist ever, felt eternal Lower East Side musical royals the Velvet Underground were “our Beatles and Bob Dylan combined” and that “modern music begins” with them. He wasn’t wrong. They existed only for a handful of years—1965 to 1970. But five years was enough for them to create virtually everything Alternative Press covers. Punk? Noise? Indie? You name it: The Velvets are somewhere in its DNA.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

PhoenixVerb reverb by Exponential Audio FREE with purchase at Plugin Boutique

Plugin Boutique is giving away Exponential Audio’s classic stereo reverb effect plugin PhoenixVerb with a purchase at its store through the month of July. PhoenixVerb brings clear, lifelike dimension to your mixes. Whether crafting spaces from scratch or using one of over 900 presets, it’s never been easier to create natural, authentic depth for your music.
Computersrekkerd.org

Save 25% on Mastering The Mix plugin bundles and eBooks

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Mastering The Mix, offering a 25% discount on selected plugin bundles and eBooks for a limited time. The sale includes the Reference 2 application for comparing your mix or master with up to 12 references, Levels analysis and monitoring plugin for identifying issues with your mix, and the Mixroom and Bassroom specialist intelligent EQs for mixing and mastering. The bundles are priced $89.98 USD during the promotion.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

What to Do About the Artists in Your Studio

“I believe it was John Cage who once told me, ‘When you start working, everybody is in your studio — the past, your friends, enemies, the art world, and above all, your own ideas — all are there. But as you continue painting, they start leaving, one by one, and you are left completely alone. Then, if you’re lucky, even you leave.’”
MusicAudiophile Audition

Albert Ferber: The Decca Recordings 1945-1951 – Decca Eloquence

Albert Ferber Decca Recordings 1945-1951 = HAYDN: Fantasia in C Major; MOZART: Minuet in D Major, K. 355; Gigue in G Major, K. 574; BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat Major, Op. 81a “Les Adieiux”; SCHUBERT: Imrpromptu in F Minor, D. 935, No. 1; Piano Sonata No. 13 in A Major, D. 664; MENDELSSOHN: 6 Songs without Words; SCHUMANN: Kinderszenen, Op. 15 – Albert Ferber, piano – Decca Eloquence 482 9390, 76:45 (4/30/20) [www.EloquenceClassics.com] *****