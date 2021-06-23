Composer Kris Bowers Accompanies 55-Piece Orchestra In Performance Of ‘Bridgerton’ Score – Sound & Screen

We chat with composer Mikel Hurwitz about his score for the new horror-comedy Too Late…. The wait is finally over. After making its world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival in April, Gravitas Ventures is now releasing Too Late in select theaters and digital platforms on June 25th. Directed by D.W. Thomas, the horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.