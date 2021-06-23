Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Composer Kris Bowers Accompanies 55-Piece Orchestra In Performance Of ‘Bridgerton’ Score – Sound & Screen

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, composer Kris Bowers presented some of his favorite pieces from Bridgerton at Deadline’s inaugural Sound & Screen event. The composer showcase, spotlighting original music written for television, was presented by Deadline, Global Music Rights and Rhapsody PR. During the event, which took place at the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox Lot, Bowers accompanied a 55-piece orchestra in performing select cues from the Netflix series’ first season.

deadline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Regency#Rhapsody Pr#Fx#Hbo#Cbs#Paramount#Nbc#20th Television#Bowers Sound Screen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesDeadline

Composer Ruth Barrett Spotlights Score For ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ – Sound & Screen

Last Friday, Law & Order: Organized Crime composer Ruth Barrett presented “a mixture” of her favorite cues from Season 1, at Deadline’s first-ever Sound & Screen event. The composer showcase, spotlighting original music written for television, was presented by Deadline, Global Music Rights and Rhapsody PR, taking place at the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox Lot. While Barrett couldn’t be present for the event in person, she was able to attend virtually, watching as her score was brought to life by a 55-piece orchestra.
MusicDeadline

Composer Jeff Russo Conducts Suites From ‘Fargo’, ‘Oslo’ And ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ – Sound & Screen

Earlier this week, composer Jeff Russo conducted suites from Fargo, Oslo and Star Trek: Discovery for Deadline’s first-ever Sound & Screen event. The composer showcase, spotlighting original music written for television, was presented by Deadline, Global Music Rights and Rhapsody PR, taking place at the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox Lot. It saw Russo’s scores brought to life by a 55-piece orchestra, with an additional appearance by Grammy-winning opera singer Ayana Haviv.
EntertainmentDeadline

‘This Is Us’ Composer Siddhartha Khosla Presents “Most Anthemic” Version Of His Score To Date – Sound & Screen

Last week, This Is Us composer Siddhartha Khosla presented selections from his Season 5 score at Deadline’s inaugural Sound & Screen event. The composer showcase, spotlighting original music written for television, was presented by Deadline, Global Music Rights and Rhapsody PR, taking place at the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox Lot. It saw Khosla sing and play along on his guitar, as his score was brought to life by a 55-piece orchestra.
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances with summer concert series

After 15 months, the York Symphony Orchestra is finally returning to the live stage, ready for an audience to come and listen. The orchestra performed livestreams and pre-recorded pieces during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but now a group of 40 musicians will return for a series of live concerts at the York Expo Center.
CelebritiesDeadline

Cristin Miloti & Composer Keefus Ciancia Talk ‘Made For Love’ Score, Jazz Band Memories, Favorite Film Soundtracks & More – The Process

When Cristin Milioti set out to shoot Made for Love, she was already thinking about how the score for the show might sound. She was curious particularly because the dark comedy was so tonally nuanced, presenting distinct storylines that you might not expect to see juxtaposed within one cinematic universe. “[There are] these…two things going on at once,” the actress noted. “You have this high-end space bubble, and you have this literally covered-in-dirt story of a father and a daughter who have been estranged, who are trying to get through each other’s walls.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Composer Mikel Hurwitz on scoring the horror-comedy Too Late

We chat with composer Mikel Hurwitz about his score for the new horror-comedy Too Late…. The wait is finally over. After making its world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival in April, Gravitas Ventures is now releasing Too Late in select theaters and digital platforms on June 25th. Directed by D.W. Thomas, the horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.
MusicNYS Music

American Symphony Orchestra Performing at Opus 40 on June 24

On June 24 at 5 pm at the beautiful sculpture park and museum Opus 40, a wind sextet showcasing acclaimed musicians from the American Symphony Orchestra will offer Winds Among the Trees, a program of rarely-heard classical music that will immerse the audience in a sprawling landscape. The concert will include works by Carl Maria von Weber and Matyas Seiber and explore the evolution of the wind sextet in the 19th and 20th centuries.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

How Bridgerton Introduced Itself as a Radical Period Piece

The Netflix hit’s team gathers to discuss the queen’s first scene: “The most powerful person in this world is a woman of color. That tells you something absolutely integral.”. In any beloved TV series, you can look back on a few scenes that’ll tell you exactly what the show is...
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

Music Composition Graduate Student Honored with Orchestra Performance

“Listening to your music being performed by others is addictive.”. Juan Marulanda Lopez had a taste of that joy, and now he’s ready for more. As a graduate student in the University of Northern Iowa’s School of Music, Juan compiled a portfolio of original compositions as part of his degree’s culminating experience. The UNI orchestra even performed one of his pieces!
Musictheviolinchannel.com

MANIC MONDAY | Classical Musical Mashup Featuring 70 Pieces by 70 Composers

Creator Grant Woolard uploaded a fourth Classical Music Mashup video to his YouTube channel. The mashup, which has already gained over 135k views, combines 70 different tunes. The video shows each tune in a scrolling score, where each notehead has been replaced by an image of the composer. Woolard challenges viewers to see how many tunes they can identify aurally.
Moviesseattlepi.com

The Weird, Unsettling Music of 'Loki': Composer Natalie Holt Breaks Down the Marvel Series' Score

How do you score a show that tinkers with time, features a Norse god who is neither hero nor villain, and continually confounds the viewer with new mysteries?. That was the challenge facing English composer Natalie Holt, who with her music for “Loki” becomes only the second woman to compose the dramatic score for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film or TV series (after Pinar Toprak, who scored 2019’s “Captain Marvel”).
MoviesCollider

‘Luca’ Composer Dan Romer on His First Pixar Score and How a Weezer Song Inspired the Ending

Luca does not feel like your typical Pixar film, but that unique quality runs deep. Co-writer/director Enrico Casarosa’s personal story of friendship in a small sea-side Italian town is full of warmth and humanity, but is also tremendously intimate. The film has the real estate to dig deep into its lead characters because, relatively speaking, it’s being told on a much smaller scale than other Pixar films. The characters aren’t traversing a fantastical landscape or trying to find a lost friend. They’re simply trying to win a race so they can own a Vespa, because Vespas are cool. And sure, they're secretly sea monsters tying to hide their identities, but the crux of the story is the relationship between two young boys. Not a full-on battle against the townspeople.
MusicNo Film School

Editing 'The Sparks Brothers': A Tribute to the Prolific Art Pop Duo

We learn from Sparks Brothers editor Paul Trewartha!. This post was written by Meagan Keane and originally appeared on Adobe blog on June 18, 2021. Debuting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, The Sparks Brothers takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael that pays homage to a cult favorite and introduces Sparks to a new generation. Edgar Wright’s debut documentary is a love letter to the band and explores the true story of the brothers on their journey to success.
CelebritiesDeadline

Jody Watley Inks Talent Deal With Ozy; Biopic In The Works

Ozy has inked Jody Watley to a talent deal that includes a biopic on the Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter-producer. OZY and Watley have begun the search for writers to attach to the project. “When I heard Jody’s story — one of overcoming the odds, of the power of positivity, of defying...
MusicFrankfort Times

Peter Capaldi to release debut solo album

Peter Capaldi is returning to music with a debut album on the way. The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - was once the lead singer and guitarist of a punk rock band called The Dreamboys alongside comic Craig Ferguson as an art student in the 80s.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris To Produce FX Series In Season 5

Snowfall‘s Damson Idris is adding the title of producer to his resume. In addition to his starring role as Franklin Saint on the hit FX series, Idris will serve as a producer for the upcoming fifth season, due to premiere in 2022. Idris (Farming, Outside the Wire) is the latest...
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Marshall Symphony Orchestra to perform spring show at ETBU today

The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will perform its show Spring Strings: The French Connection at East Texas Baptist University today. The show will take place at 7 p.m. on campus at the University’s Baker Auditorium at 1 Tiger Dr, Marshall. Work from world renown composers Bach, Holst, Walker and Poulene will...