Composer Kris Bowers Accompanies 55-Piece Orchestra In Performance Of ‘Bridgerton’ Score – Sound & Screen
Last week, composer Kris Bowers presented some of his favorite pieces from Bridgerton at Deadline’s inaugural Sound & Screen event. The composer showcase, spotlighting original music written for television, was presented by Deadline, Global Music Rights and Rhapsody PR. During the event, which took place at the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox Lot, Bowers accompanied a 55-piece orchestra in performing select cues from the Netflix series’ first season.deadline.com