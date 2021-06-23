Where To Meet Up With Coworkers That Isn’t A Zoom Call

Like whistle tones in an Ariana Grande song, West African restaurants are a staple in Brooklyn’s restaurant scene. But if you’re specifically in the mood for Senegalese dishes like chicken yassa or thieboudienne, this guide has five of our favorite spots where you can find them in the borough. Some of these restaurants work best for a date night with someone who doesn’t mind getting up close and personal with an onion breath cutie like yourself. Others are casual enough for a weeknight dinner on a sidewalk patio or on your TV dinner tray at home. But they all serve the kind of excellent Senegalese food that’ll have you singing chart-topping ballads about peanuts sauce.