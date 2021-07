FLINT, MI -- Republic Services says it will continue waste collection in the city “in the immediate future” even though its’ contract to do so has expired. “Republic Services’ contract with the city of Flint expired on June 30, 2021, however as a long-standing community partner, we are working in good faith with the mayor and city staff,” the company said in a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, July 1. “Residents should know that nothing will change with respect to their regular waste collection services in the immediate future.