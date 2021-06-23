Lexington Teen Arrested on Drug Charges in Ray County
A Lexington teen was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ray County on multiple charges, including one felony level drug charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Lexington resident Eddie G. Hernandez was arrested a 2:32 Tuesday afternoon on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated via drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited not having a valid drivers license, a window tint violation and exceeding the posted speed limit.www.northwestmoinfo.com