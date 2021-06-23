Cancel
Ray County, MO

Lexington Teen Arrested on Drug Charges in Ray County

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lexington teen was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ray County on multiple charges, including one felony level drug charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Lexington resident Eddie G. Hernandez was arrested a 2:32 Tuesday afternoon on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated via drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited not having a valid drivers license, a window tint violation and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Lexington, MO
Ray County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
#Drugs#Drivers License#Drug Paraphernalia
