Greg Williams: Say yes to planning — but no to moratoriums
Moratoriums should not be used as a substitute for good planning. If you live in the city of Tampa, you’ve likely noticed a tremendous amount of new development around you. While there are many positives to living in a burgeoning community, such as new restaurants, attractions, and options for recreation, new development and growth bring challenges, one of which is how to accommodate new residences without negatively impacting existing residents.floridapolitics.com