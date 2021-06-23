Greg Williams: Say yes to planning — but no to moratoriums

The first iteration of the plan for the Mill at Occoquan was, well, ugly. But, then again, so is the area where it’s planned to be built. Occoquan residents and town leaders have sent developers Kevin Sills and Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments back to the drawing board not once, not twice, but three times now to revise plans for the project that would replace the rusty, overgrown boat racks on the western end of town.