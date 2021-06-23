What to Expect From Microsoft's Next Version of Windows

Microsoft is today announcing its new operating system, Windows 11. The “next generation of Windows” will be showcased at a virtual event, with a new user interface and hints of new features.Windows 10, the current operating system, was said to be the company’s final version - but the company is now promising “significant” updates. A first build of Windows 11 has already leaked, revealing a new, more rounded interface, a new Start Menu, widgets, and more. It is also expected there will be changes to the Windows Store, a closer integration with Xbox services, and possibly Office 365 updates.Read more:Windows 11: Everything Microsoft is promising from the operating system nobody expected Microsoft's 'next generation' Windows 11 OS leaks revealing weird Start menu, widgets, Xbox apps and moreMicrosoft will end support for ‘the last version of Windows’ in October 2025