We’ve added some great new titles at New Ulm Public Library in the past few months. Here are a few I’ve enjoyed. Wending Darling is all grown up, but she has never been able to banish her time in Neverland from her mind. It haunts her, especially when her brothers seem to have forgotten their adventures with Peter Pan completely. When Peter returns looking for Wendy he finds a grown woman. Disgusted that Wendy would dare grow up, he kidnaps Wendy’s daughter instead. Despite her fear, Wendy must follow them to Neverland, rescue her daughter, and confront the growing darkness at the center of the island, perhaps at the heart of Peter himself. I loved A.C. Wise’s “Wendy, Darling.” This is a new take on the stranger elements of the Peter Pan story and I liked how Wise twists classic elements of the fairy tale to tell a much darker version of a story that has always made me a little uneasy.