Missing 14-year-old boy found, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 1:11 P.M.
Memphis Police have canceled the City Watch for 14-year-old John Nowell.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Memphis Police have issued a City Watch for a missing 14-year-old boy.
John Nowell was last seen in the 1000 block of Waring Road in Memphis around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.
He is diagnosed with a mental condition that requires medication.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, a pink/orange shirt, black shorts with unknown color sandals or tennis shoes.
Police said he was carrying a green/black backpack.
He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 150 lbs.
If you see him contact police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
