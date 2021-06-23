Cancel
Memphis, TN

Missing 14-year-old boy found, Memphis Police say

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 1:11 P.M.

Memphis Police have canceled the City Watch for 14-year-old John Nowell.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch for a missing 14-year-old boy.

John Nowell was last seen in the 1000 block of Waring Road in Memphis around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.

He is diagnosed with a mental condition that requires medication.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a pink/orange shirt, black shorts with unknown color sandals or tennis shoes.

Police said he was carrying a green/black backpack.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and is 150 lbs.

If you see him contact police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

