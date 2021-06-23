Cancel
Co-Op Aliens Shooter Game Gets a New Trailer and Release Date

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite (a slightly new name) has arrived to show off more xenomorph action and a release date!. Revealed earlier this year, today brings a fresh look at Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new trailer shows off some of the enemy types you’ll be facing down, as well as the ways you can customize your team:

www.cinelinx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Co Op, Aliens, Marines, Facehuggers, Praetorians, Fireteam Elite, Xbox Consoles
