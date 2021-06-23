Cancel
Once visited by train, access restored to 'magical' overlook in southern Colorado

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA once-cherished outdoor scene has new life in southern Colorado. Where once trains ran along the Royal Gorge Scenic Railway, now there's an elevated, wooden boardwalk for travelers on foot and bike. Spanning nearly 2 1/2 miles, the loop features an overlook beloved by generations of Cañon City locals and tourists: Point Alta Vista, where a 1960s-era platform remains perched on a rocky cliffside, boasting views that some consider unparalleled.

gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Strollers#Point Alta Vista Trail#Ca On City High School#Sangre De Cristo
