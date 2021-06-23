Once visited by train, access restored to 'magical' overlook in southern Colorado
A once-cherished outdoor scene has new life in southern Colorado. Where once trains ran along the Royal Gorge Scenic Railway, now there's an elevated, wooden boardwalk for travelers on foot and bike. Spanning nearly 2 1/2 miles, the loop features an overlook beloved by generations of Cañon City locals and tourists: Point Alta Vista, where a 1960s-era platform remains perched on a rocky cliffside, boasting views that some consider unparalleled.gazette.com