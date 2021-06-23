Penn Yan Man Charged With Felonies Following Alleged Domestic Incident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a Domestic Incident in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Alexander Doty, age 29, of Ontario following the investigation into a domestic violence complaint. It is alleged that Doty showed up intoxicated to a house where a duly sworn refrain order of protection was in place to protect the victim. It is alleged that Doty grabbed the victims face multiple times and then exposed himself to her. Doty was charged with Criminal Contempt in the second degree and Harassment in the 2nd degree.