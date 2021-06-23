Cancel
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Man Charged With Felonies Following Alleged Domestic Incident

A Penn Yan man arrested on felony charges of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense following an incident that happened on June 16th. An investigation revealed that Gary Whitney, Senior, allegedly violated an active stay-away order of protection with a protected party. The charges against him were made felonies because Whitney was convicted for a specified offense within the preceding five years.

