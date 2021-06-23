Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shiawassee County, MI

SAC art show now underway

By The Argus-Press
Argus Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWOSSO — Nearly 90 Michigan artists are displaying their work at the 24th annual Member Artists Show, which is currently underway at the Shiawassee Arts Center. The public is invited to view the artists’ work, meet the artists and enjoy live music during a reception from 4 to 7 p.m Friday. An award of $500 will be presented to the winners at 6 p.m. Friday by professional artist Valerie Allen, the curator of Studio 23 in Bay City, and judge of the show.

www.argus-press.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Shiawassee County, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Owosso, MI
City
Bay City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Arts Center#Live Music#Studio 23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...