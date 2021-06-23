SAC art show now underway

OWOSSO — Nearly 90 Michigan artists are displaying their work at the 24th annual Member Artists Show, which is currently underway at the Shiawassee Arts Center. The public is invited to view the artists’ work, meet the artists and enjoy live music during a reception from 4 to 7 p.m Friday. An award of $500 will be presented to the winners at 6 p.m. Friday by professional artist Valerie Allen, the curator of Studio 23 in Bay City, and judge of the show.