A Natural Reflex, Really?

Do you have any Natural Reflexes? How would you describe such? I would describe a Natural Reflex as a response to some type of stimulus. For example, if someone appears to advance quickly towards you, you may flinch, raise your hands to protect yourself, withdraw to avoid being hit and there could be a myriad of other such reactions. But there are other actions also. One that can cause financial distress is the natural reflex to pull out your credit card upon being shown some desirable item. Oh, yeah. The old “I can buy it and pay for it later ploy is wrecking many a family budget.”