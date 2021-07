The long-term stability in terms of gain and energy resolution of a prototype triple Gas Electron Multiplier (GEM) detector has been investigated with high rate X-ray irradiation. Premixed Ar/CO2 (80:20) and (90:10) gases have been used for this stability study. A strong Fe55 X-ray source is used to irradiate the chamber. The uniqueness of this work is that the same source has been used to irradiate the GEM prototype and also to monitor the spectra. This arrangement is important since it reduces the mechanical complexity of using an X-ray generator as well as the cost of the setup. A small area of the chamber is exposed continuously to the X-ray for the entire duration of the operation. The effect of temperature and pressure on the gain and energy resolution is monitored. The result of the long-term stability test for a triple GEM detector using Ar/CO2 (70:30) gas mixture has been reported earlier [1]. The results with Ar/CO2 (80:20) and (90:10) gas mixtures for the same chamber are presented in this article.