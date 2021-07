SAINT LOUIS, MO — Missouri Botanical Garden has been leading science conservation effort ever since the 18th century. With scientists from 35 countries of the six continent, the garden is one of the largest three conservation projects other than the New York Botanical Garden and Royal Botanical Garden, Kew (Outside London). It only had three (3) PhD in 1971, now it hosts nearly 50. It also has the assistance of nearly 45 technical support, 2000 graduate students, in effort to conduct research of the plants in the world.