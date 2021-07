Tyler Shough, Kevin McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva signaled in the past few days that third parties interested in hiring a Big 12 athlete are welcome to reach out to them. About half the states including Texas have passed measures that clear the way for college athletes to profit for the first time off their own name, image and likeness. The NCAA — its power superseded by state governments and with little choice but to go along — announced an interim policy last week, saying it won't stand in the way of NIL activity.