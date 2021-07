Summer! It is a special time of year, especially this year. For many of us in our country and our Covid-afflicted world, the past year seemed way too long. The isolation, separation and restrictions highlighted the social connections that we so missed. And now we can finally come together in many places but especially in the great outdoors. Here in the Western Mountains of Maine we are blessed with the best “outdoors” anyone could imagine, just waiting for us to visit and enjoy them. Our mountains, our lakes and our trails have missed us and are inviting us back. We in TRAC (Trails of the Rangeley Area Coalition) invite you to join us in heading out into the great outdoors.