First annual Birds & Blooms is June 26

June 26 at 12 p.m. — CAVENDISH —This Saturday will bring a burst of creative output to the Proctorsville Green. The first annual Birds & Blooms event will feature one-of-a-kind birdhouses, bird feeders, garden design gift certificates, potted flowers, decorative items for porch and garden, Vermont pottery, stained glass and more. Some items will only be available at the silent auction and others will be tagged. Hosted by the volunteer Cavendish Streetscapes Committee, you can see select items at People’s Bank in Ludlow and online at the Cavendish Streetscapes Facebook page. Celebrate the urge to create on Saturday, June 26 from 12-5 p.m. in Cavendish.