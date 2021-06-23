Court activity on June 21: Eva Win vs TORIN INC

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Harvey Cantrel against Andrew Saul on June 29: 'Order Adopting 19 Report And Recommendations Re 15 Motion To Transfer Venue Filed By Andrew Saul. The Motion Is Granted And This Action Is Transferred To The Southern District Of Illinois. Signed By District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock On 6/29/21. (copy Mailed To Plaintiff And Case Transferred Electronically To Southern Illinois) (cmj) [transferred From Alabama Southern On 6/30/2021.]'.