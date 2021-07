Lesnard talks leading with purpose during CMO Digital Summit. On June 9, 2021, Steve Lesnard, CMO and Global VP of Product Creation at The North Face, delivered the opening keynote of Day 3 of the CMO Digital Summit. The Digital Summit was specifically designed to help CMOs face the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the resulting changes in customer behavior, and how brand marketing can adapt. The title of Steve Lesnard’s keynote was, “How to Lead with Values and Purpose During The Pandemic” and it took a look at how brands could rethink how they supported their community, as well as how to market in response to forced closures and increased online competition. Lesnard shared what he’s done at The North Face for the past 15 months, and how he has led the company’s brand marketing during this challenging time.