Recent reports indicate that Windows 11 is expected to be a free update not only for Windows 10 users, but also for owners of older versions of Microsoft's operating system. The presentation of the "next-gen Windows" will take place on June 24, but we already know quite a lot about it. The opinions of Internet users are quite diverse, especially when it comes to the appearance of Windows 11. The latest leaks also show which versions of the system should be entitled to a free update. According to XDA Developers these are Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10. This is great news for owners of older versions of the system, especially Windows 7, released back in 2009, whose support ended on January 14, 2020.