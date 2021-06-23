Cancel
Akron, OH

3 Amazing Places To Get Breakfast In Akron

Posted by 
Jim Woods
Jim Woods
 10 days ago

breakfastPhoto by Rachel Park on Unsplash

When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.

Akron Family Restaurant

If you've never been to the Akron Family Restaurant, this needs to change as soon as possible. Everything on the menu is good, but the breakfast here is the best. The hashbrowns are to die for. One of the best meals here is to just get the toast, eggs and hashbrowns. Sure, you could have some sausage or bacon too. But this restaurant is absolutely fantastic.

Absolutely the best breakfast place. We were in Akron for the first time and Akron Family Restaurant was recommends by the Hilton Garden Inn. What a wonderful experience. Great service. Great food. Highly recommend it. Anthony D

Wally Waffle

Wally Waffle's mission is to serve a fun, creative breakfast menu with a smile. To avoid all short cuts to cook food tht is made to order, the way our customers would do it themselves at home. You can choose from a variety of burgers, chicken, salads, pancakes, and of course waffles. There are currently over 15 different waffles available on the menu. One of my favorites is the Better Day which features oat bran batter which is loaded with apples, raisins, pecans, coconut, pineapple, carrots and slices of banana on top.

There are locations in Akron at Highland Square, Tallmadge (by the circle) and in Montrose/Fairlawn.

We decided to give Wally Waffle a try. So glad we did! There were 6 of us and everybody ordered something different. Portions were huge and we all enjoyed the friendly service and food. Place was bright and clean and great selection of breakfast foods. There were several angus burgers to choose from that I'm going to have to try soon and their Wally fries (which are hash browns were crispy but not burned. I had the Southwestern Omelette which was delicious. We went at 9:30 Sunday morning and only had to wait about 5 minutes. Check the website and it tells you the best time to go. I highly recommend it! Lilbulldog

The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener calls itself the best gourmet breakfast place in town. They pride themselves on featuring delicious, mouth-watering breakfast meals. Omelettes are served all day. You can also order sandwiches, salads and other traditional breakfast foods. Many people come to The Eye Opener for their Bloody Marys too.

My husband and I travel to Ohio once a year for a work trip and we’ve been hitting up this local breakfast/lunch place since our hotel concierge recommended it about 7 years ago. Hip, quiet spot with delicious coffee, tasty mimosas and good breakfasts. I’ve had eggs benedict, hashes, pancakes, French toast, omelets, sausage gravy... all good! We never miss a visit here at least once every time we are in the area. If you like finding good local eateries, we highly recommend this one. SarlinZ
Those are three lesser known places to get breakfast in Akron. Have you tried them?

Jim Woods

Jim Woods

Akron, OH
