Kate Hudson Posts Rare Clip of Daughter Singing—and Nearly 3 Million People Have Already Watched it

Kate Hudson’s morning routine appeals to all the senses. According to a short Instagram video she shared earlier this week, the actor and podcaster starts off with a lemon-infused drink; burns some palo santo; and then, before opening up her laptop to work, retreats to a room filled with singing bowls. If you’ve ever been to a sound bath or meditation class, you’ve probably seen the inverted bells: when tapped or rubbed with a suede striker they vibrate and produce a rich, deep tone. Intrigued by Hudson’s unique ritual, we went on the hunt for her bowls and found them—where else!—on Amazon.