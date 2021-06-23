Central intelligence could catch up to Bulls in the next three years

Thaddeus Young, in his age 32 season, arguably had the best year of his career this past season. It seems like he has been in the league forever, but still shows signs of having a lot left in the tank. He finished with the highest field goal percentage and assists per game in his career. Young had never finished with more than 2.5 assists per game, but this past season he put up 4.3. He has changed the way he plays dramatically. He now is always on the lookout for cutters to the basket and shooters open on the perimeter. Whether he actually came up with it is unknown, but Bulls legendary announcer Stacy King has popularized the nickname “Thadgic Johnson” for Young’s newfound playmaking ability. This new playstyle brings so much value to this Bulls team in the present and hopefully the future.