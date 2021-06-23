Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
View All 27 Commentsarrow_down
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Jewish Americans#Israelis#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joy Behar leaves fans of The View amused with reaction to Meghan McCain’s departure: ‘She is all of us’

People are expressing their amusement over Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s announcement that she will be exiting as a co-host on The View after four years.On Thursday, McCain, who reportedly still had two years remaining of her contract, announced her imminent departure from the talk-show on-air, where she revealed that it had been a difficult decision.After briefly touching on her reasons for leaving, and expressing her gratitude and appreciation of the show and her co-hosts, the outspoken conservative then told the other hosts and viewers: “And I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Says This Former "The View" Co-Host Helped Her Leave

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.
TV Showsfoxbangor.com

Meghan McCain’s Leaving ‘The View,’ After Constant Fights

8:18 AM PT — Meghan’s made her exit official and added she’s staying through the end of July when the season ends. Despite the very public feud with her cohosts … Meghan was gracious in announcing her exit and complimented her cohosts by calling them “strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters” who “are the most talented women on all of television.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan McCain was ‘miserable’ at ‘vicious’ ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has been wanting to say sayonara to “The View” since not long after she joined the talk show, a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s been wanting to get out, especially since she now lives in the DC area with her family. She doesn’t want to come back to New York and be a part of that show. She’s been miserable since she started,” the source said.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Meghan McCain’s Co-Hosts ‘Weren’t Aware’ She Was Leaving After Four Years on the Show

When the news broke that Meghan McCain will be leaving “The View” before her contract with the show expired, fans were not the only ones who were surprised. According to The Daily Mail, McCain’s co-hosts on “The View” were also surprised to learn that she would be leaving the show early. The news outlet referenced a source that said McCain had not informed those co-hosts of her resignation. Those co-hosts are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Meghan McCain To Leave 'The View,' Blasts Media After 4-Year Run

Conservative broadcaster Meghan McCain on Thursday ended her tumultuous tenure on the popular daytime program "The View." McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, had been on the show since October 2017. "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell...
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

ABC and ‘The View’ begged’ Meghan McCain to stay, reports say

A report that ABC and “The View” “begged” its controversial co-host, Meghan McCain, to stay on the show is likely to aggravate her many critics, but it probably won’t surprise them. McCain’s critics have long suspected that the network loved the way the conservative pundit riled up on-air drama and...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Clyburn, after called ‘stupid,’ backs Bernie Sanders ally’s opponent in Ohio special election

One of the top Democrats in the U.S. House is backing an opponent of a key Bernie Sanders ally in an upcoming special U.S. election in Ohio, according to reports. The move by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, came after a town hall meeting for progressive Democrat Nina Turner, at which Clyburn was accused of being "stupid" for not having "cut a deal" with party leadership before endorsing Joe Biden for president.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain's exit underscores the problem with The View's remote taping during the pandemic as basic respect seemed to have broken down

"What’s been lost on The View in its remote-taping era isn’t debate, really — it’s good debate," says Daniel D'Addario "The show literally makes its name on framing the political in personal terms, and a certain degree of cut-and-thrust in strongly-felt debate is nothing new. Too often over the past year-plus, though, McCain in particular was at the center of arguments that verged so far beyond professional disagreement as to be discomfiting. There was a sort of vicarious embarrassment to watching co-workers who, deprived of the camaraderie that necessarily comes with sharing physical space, seemed to have forgotten how to speak to one another, all on a show that seemed most interested in egging them on. The most famous fight in The View’s history, between Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 2007, culminated in a split-screen showing both conversation partners; for the past many months, every conversation has been in split-screen, allowing derision, in particular between conservative McCain and liberal comedian Joy Behar to bleed through the screen." D'Addario adds: "This much rang true — even critics of McCain, who early in her career tended to deflect counterarguments by relying on her youth and family name, can acknowledge that she managed to stick it out in an omni-directionally hostile environment. But it’s an open question as to what was accomplished, especially in the final year of her tenure. The View is not so very different from other programming that’s packaged as news — its purpose is to excite the pulse with invective. The only difference, perhaps, is that The View is honest about framing its debates as clashes rooted in something beyond policy disagreement....Elsewhere, the backbiting and caustic sarcasm exchanged between Behar and McCain has perhaps not been as newsworthy as their positions on the issues. But it also made those positions difficult to discern, as one first had to get through a level of snideness in the air that obscured everything else. Basic respect seemed to have broken down. Speaking directly to camera rather than to one another and an in-person audience, the co-hosts veered into a place that wasn’t even good TV. McCain, who’d made a burgeoning career out of striking a careful balance between speaking her mind and telling off her colleagues, seemed to have trouble finding the right note in this moment, and the rest of the View cohort had no interest in helping her find it."