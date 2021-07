According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding the company for a while now. This was seen in its first-quarter 2021 results, with sales and earnings beating the consensus mark and rising year over year. Well, strength across all business units contributed to the company’s results. Also, volume/mix improved on favorable changes in retail inventory levels, mainly in developed markets where retail consumption continued to remain solid, and sustained growth in emerging markets. The company’s operating model that focuses on five key elements bodes well. However, higher SG&A cost is a headwind. Also, Kraft Heinz witnessed supply chain inflation and higher spending due to strategic investments. In fact, these factors put pressure on its adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter.”